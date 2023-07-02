RNLI responds to boat aground incident on Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat launched on Saturday afternoon to assist two people on board a 36ft cruiser that had reported run aground at Terryglass on the Tipperary shore.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry requested lifeboat crew to launch following a report from a member of the public of a vessel aground close to Terryglass at the northern end of Lough Derg.

At 4.58pm then volunteer crew from Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat launched to locate the casualty vessel. At the time, winds on the lake were north-westerly, F4/5 while visibility was good.

At 5.22pm the RNLI lifeboat crew could see the casualty vessel at the reported location close to Slevoir Bay near Terryglass Harbour. The cruiser company had a vessel on the water and had taken both passengers to safety in Terryglass. They told the lifeboat volunteers that they were going to take the vessel off the rocky shoal. The lifeboat informed Valentia Coast Guard, and of the helm’s decision to standby to ensure the crew on the salvage vessel were safe.

At 5.33pm the lifeboat informed Valentia Coast Guard that both vessels were back in safe water. Valentia Coast Guard thanked the volunteers and stood down the lifeboat. The lifeboat departed the scene and was back at station at 5.56pm.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to ‘check the weather and stay within the navigational channel. If in difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue.’