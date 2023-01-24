Search on for person seen in Ennis river

A search of the River Fergus in Ennis is underway after a person was reported to have been seen the water late this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 5.30pm when passers-by spotted a person in the water at Abbey Street carpark and raised the alarm.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station including specially trained swift-water rescue techicians (SRT) were mobilised along Clare Civil Defence, National Ambulance Service and Gardaí.

Members of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also tasked to the scene while the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter was also requested to assist but it’s understood poor visibility prevented Rescue 115 from taking part in the search.

Motorists are advised to expect possible delays on the Clon Road near Knox’s Bridge.

No further details are available at this time…