Search to resume for man spotted in Ennis river

The search for a person reported to have entered the River Fergus in Ennis yesterday is expected to resume today.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was mounted shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday after emergency services were alerted by passers-by who spotted a man in the water and raised the alarm.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station including specially trained swift-water rescue technicians (SRT) were mobilised along Clare Civil Defence, National Ambulance Service and Gardaí.

Members of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also tasked to the scene while the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter was also requested to assist but it’s understood poor visibility prevented Rescue 115 from taking part in the operation.

The operation was stood down at around 7.00pm when there was no sign of the man.

A further search of the river is expected to take place today with local search and recovery divers due to join the effort.