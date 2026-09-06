RNLI assists 3 people after vessel runs aground in Scarriff Bay

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat has taken three people to safety after their 33ft cruiser that ran aground in Scarriff Bay near Mountshannon Harbour.

The volunteer crew was paged and tasked shortly after 3.30pm by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry. The lifeboat launched from its base in Dromineer in Co Tipperary at 3.46pm.

At the time, the wind was south-westerly, Force 3 gusting Force 5 with heavy squalls. Visibility was mostly good, decreasing to moderate in rain and squalls.

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At 4:01pm lifeboat volunteers reached on scene. It was established that all on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets. Their vessel had suffered engine failure and was left adrift on the lake.

As the vessel was aground, the helm decided to anchor and veer back to the casualty vessel to recover all 3 occupants to the lifeboat.

Once within the safest close distance of the casualty vessel, the RNLI crew heaved a line to the skipper, who was requested to secure it to a cleat on their vessel.

The other end of the line was secured to the lifeboat. The helm then briefed the casualties on the transfer; they were to hold the line as a guide to walk to the lifeboat.

Once all 3 casualties were safely on board the lifeboat, the helm made the decision to take them to Dromineer, where support and cars were waiting for them.

Commenting on the callout, Jeremy Freeman, Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said: ‘the casualties made the correct decision to request immediate assistance when they realised they needed help.

Remember, the RNLI advises lake users to check local weather before setting out, carry a reliable means of communication like a VHF radio or waterproof mobile phone, and know how to ‘Float to Live’ if capsized or immersed in cold or deep water.’