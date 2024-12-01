Search underway for missing man in West Clare

Update – 7.27pm

The search had been stood down for the evening.

Earlier – A major search and rescue operation has been mounted in West Clare after a man was reported missing in the Spanish Point area this afternoon.

The man in his 30s is understood to have gone swimming earlier today and is known to have exited the water. Soon afterwards however he was reported missing.

The alarm was raised at around 4.00pm when a family member was unable to locate him. An initial search was carried out in the local area and when there was no sign of the missing man, emergency services were alerted.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Co Kerry mounted a multi-agency search operation.

Gardaí and the Doolin unit of the Coast Guard responded initially to the area where the man was last seen and commenced a search. The Kilkee unit of the Coast Guard was also mobilised along with teams of Clare Civil Defence volunteers.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also scrambled and carried out a comprehensive search of the sea between White Strand south to Seafield. The helicopter crew also searched the coastline as well as inland areas but they found no trace of the man.

While the helicopter was later stood down a land and coastline search is continuing while Civil Defence volunteers are also using a drone as part of the operation.