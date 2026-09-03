Gardaí issue advice ahead of Irish Open at Doonbeg

The largest Security operation in the country this year is taking place from the 9th to 13th September in Doonbeg.

Gardaí will hold an information evening at Doonbeg Community centre with all the agencies in attendance at 7pm Thursday evening for locals.

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Gardaí are reminding intending visitors:

There is no parking in Doonbeg village from Tuesday the 8th of September.

The N67 is openeto Traffic until Friday, the 11th of September. From the time of the closure of the N67, residents attempting to access the security cordon on the left from Doonbeg village to Clohanes will require a garda pass.

Residents looking to access property on the right side from Hayes shop Doonbeg to Clohanes will require ID and a utility bill with proof of address.

If you are coming to enjoy the golf, please note that entry to the event is strictly through the Park and Ride and\or shuttle buses. An event ticket will be required prior to gaining access to any buses.

Gardaí advise also that you will need a link from Amgen which allows you to pick either the North Park and Ride or the South Park and ride. You give your car registration, and this gives you access to the carpark.

There is no parking at Trump International Hotel or its environs so please do not attempt to park in Cree or along roadways towards Doonbeg as your car will be towed.

Gardaí are also advising motorists to turn off sat nav and follow the visible messaging signs from AA at all times.