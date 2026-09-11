Visit of President Trump – Important Garda information

It is anticipated that the 47th President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald J. Trump will visit Ireland on the 12th & 13th September 2026

On the afternoon of Saturday 12th September 2026 and during Sunday 13th September 2026 the visit will be concentrated in Co. Clare as the President of the United States of America attends the Amgen Irish Open 2026 at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg, Ireland.

A separate Press Release has issued in relation to general information for attendance at the Amgen Irish Open 2026.

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This is a significant policing and security operations and members of the public can expect restrictions on traffic and movement in West Clare, particularly in the environs of Doonbeg.

Shannon Airport

Normal operations will continue at Shannon Airport and updates will be available on Shannon Airport and Shannon Group social media channels.

Additional security checks and Garda presence will be deployed within the environs of Shannon Airport. NO on street parking is allowed anywhere within the Shannon Airport environs except in designated areas.

Passengers travelling to the airport are advised to allow extra travel time for the duration of the President’s visit, as additional security measures will be in place on the approach road to the airport and car parks over the period Friday 11th – Sunday 13th September 2026.

All visitors to the airport during the period are advised to have photo ID, and intending passengers should have photo ID and valid flight documentation available.

An Garda Síochána is engaging with a number of protest groups who have indicated that they may gather over the duration of this visit. Peaceful protest will be facilitated and every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the local community and patrons of Shannon Airport and Town.

Other potential protest activity being promoted online has not engaged with An Garda Síochána.

It is anticipated that a public gathering and protest activity will take place at the entrance to the Shannon Airport and An Garda Síochána will advise members of the public and patrons of the airport further if/when further information is available.

Management at Shannon Airport have issued advice to anything flying in or out of the airport over the next few weeks.

“From 11.00am on Friday 11th to 11.00am on Monday 14th September, passengers are advised to allow extra time when travelling to the airport due to increased traffic volumes.

During this period, all visitors to the airport must carry a valid photo ID. Passengers should have their photo ID and flight documentation ready for inspection when approaching the airport.

Thank you for your cooperation and we wish you a pleasant journey,” the airport statement said.

Shannon Town

Shannon Town remains open for business.

An Garda Síochána policing and security operation should not impact significantly on Shannon Town subject to any protest activity which might expand into the environs of Shannon Town.

Doonbeg

Access to the environs of Doonbeg village, Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg and the wider west Clare environs will be restricted.

Access and traffic along the N67, between Clonadrum Cross (north) and Doonbeg (south) will be restricted from 11th September 2026 until the evening of Sunday 13th September.

Southbound traffic is diverted along the R483 to Creagh and Cooraclare and into Kilrush.

Northbound traffic from Kilrush is diverted On the R483 to Cooraclare, Creagh, Quilty and Miltown Malbay.

Gardaí will be patrolling these diversion routes and it is intended that free flow of traffic will be maintained.

Access for local residents inside the N67 diversion route will be maintained. Local residents have been issued with passes and are further advised to carry photo identifications and proof of address to assist with security checks where required.

An Garda Síochána is engaging with a number of protest groups who have indicated that they may gather over the duration of this visit. Peaceful protest will be facilitated and every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the local community. Other potential protest activity being promoted online has not engaged with An Garda Síochána.

A designated protest location has been identified at Doonbeg village.

Other Routes

The public can expect temporary rolling road closures, to facilitate security escorts over the course of the 11th, 12th and 13th September 2026 on routes between Shannon and West Clare/ Doonbeg including:

M18, N18, N19, N85, N68, N67 also through Ennis and the environs of Limerick City.

Amgen Irish Open 2026 (additional information)

Only persons working at or attending the Amgen Irish Open will be allowed to access the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel

Persons working at the event, volunteers, media attending the Amgen Irish Open must follow specific advises provided for their role and use the appropriate assigned parking.

Spectators attending the Amgen Irish Open should follow the extensive information and advice provided by the DP World Tour to ensure they have the best experience in attending the event.

All spectators attending the Amgen Irish Open must use one of the two Park n Ride facilitates in order to access the event. Spectators will have been asked to select a Park n Ride site when booking tickets and must follow directions to that selected Park n Ride.

Access to the event is via Bus transfers from the Park n Ride sites ONLY

• There is no general parking available at or in the vicinity of the golf course.

• There is no pedestrian access to the Amgen Irish Open.

Every person accessing the Amgen Irish Open, for whatever purpose, will be subject to security checks on arrival.

For safety and security enhanced person and bag searches will be in operation on entry. This will be airport style security searches and scanning.

Small bags and small backpacks/ rucksacks, or similar, will be allowed onsite. For guidance this is similar to airline carry-on size bag that fits under a seat.

All persons attending the Amgen Irish Open on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th should allow further additional time to arrive and progress through ticket checks and search zones.

Drone Restrictions

UAS Geographical Zones and/ or TRA (Temporary Restricted Airspace) flight restriction notifications will be in place at venues during this visit. This includes restrictions on Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) i.e. drones.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) issues these restrictions, some of which can be issued at short notice for operational reasons. UAS (drone) pilots should check the IAA website for restrictions on flying drones in UAS Geographical Zones and TRAs immediately before operating a UAS.

UAS detection systems will be in place to identify the location of drones that are flying in restricted areas as well as the drone pilot. Breaches of TRAs and Geographical Zones are subject to investigation by An Garda Síochána and the IAA.

A list of TRA notices is published on the IAA website. Home

Details of UAS Geographical Zones are also published on an interactive map on the IAA website. UAS Geographic Zones.

Maritime Restrictions

A temporary maritime exclusion zone and associated outer control area will be in operation in the waters off Co. Wicklow.

This marine notice is issued solely to advise mariners of navigational restrictions arising from that temporary maritime exclusion zone and associated outer control area.

Marine notices are issued for maritime safety and navigation reasons.

A list of marine notices is published by Department of Transport on the Gov.ie website.

Marine Notices 2026

General Information and Advice

An Garda Síochána are working to ensure that the nature and scale of our policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety.

Our objective is to share as much information with the public as soon as we are in a position to do so.

We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation.

In general the public is advised to leave extra time for their journeys and to expect some localised delays.

Gardaí will continue to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.