Shane to run across Ireland for Motor Neurone Disease

A Galway man who has recently returned from Australia will run an ultra-marathon spanning 213km from Dublin to Galway this December to raise funds and awareness for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

Setting out on Saturday, December 14th, Shane Feeney will take on the challenge over two days and is inspired by a close friend, Cian Moyles, who lost his father to Motor Neurone Disease (MND) this year, on the same day he welcomed his son into the world.

Shane’s goal is to honour the strength of families affected by MND and support the vital services provided by IMNDA, including home visits, equipment, and emotional support for patients.

“This run is for my friend, his family, and everyone living with MND,” said Shane. “It’s a way to raise awareness, fundraise, and support those dealing with this devastating disease.”

Kevin Burn, CEO of IMNDA, expressed his gratitude for Shane’s efforts:

“We are incredibly grateful to Shane for taking on this extraordinary challenge. His dedication not only raises vital funds but also shines a light on the struggles faced by those living with MND and their families. His support will make a real difference in the lives of those we assist. We wish him the very best of luck and encourage people to come out along the route to cheer him on.”

Event Details:

Start: December 14, 10:00 AM, Spire, Dublin

Finish: December 15, afternoon, Black Rock Diving Tower, Salthill, Galway, time TBC

How to Support:

Donate: Visit https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/miles4smiles.

Join the Run: Follow the route and join along. Details shared on social media.

Cheer at the Finish: Join Shane at the Black Rock Diving Tower in Salthill on December 15 to show your support.

For live updates and route details, follow Shane on Instagram: @feensfitnessfirsts.