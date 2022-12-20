Shannon Airport facing busiest Christmas in three years

Shannon Airport is expecting to welcome almost 75,000 passengers through its doors from now through to New Year’s. This will be the airport’s busiest Christmas season in three years.

The positive news comes just one week after a further boost for the airport which saw Ryanair announce a new service to Liverpool for Summer ‘23. This is the third new route announcement for Shannon in as many weeks, with Ryanair services to Naples and Porto also launching next summer.

CEO of the Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said, “We know this Christmas will be a special time for many families. It’s wonderful to see passengers arriving home to loved ones or heading off this week, with some experiencing a family gathering for the first time in a few years.

- Advertisement -

“Our team is on hand to welcome all those travelling through the airport. One of our top priorities is to ensure everyone’s journey through Shannon Airport is as easy and enjoyable as possible this festive season.

“As we look towards the new year, we are delighted to offer 32 destinations from Shannon Airport for 2023. Our aviation development team have done fantastic work in securing a number of new routes for Summer ‘23 to Porto, Naples, Bezier, Newcastle and Liverpool with Ryanair and a daily service to Chicago with United.

“On behalf of all our team, I would like to wish all our passengers a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year.”

Airport staff are preparing to welcome visitors from across the globe over the Christmas season with the renowned Shannon Airport welcome, while the terminal building has been decked with festive decorations which include a 12-foot tree in the arrival’s hall and a life-size Santa sleigh for visitors to sit-in and take memorable photos.

Visitors to the airport collecting loved ones and those arriving at Shannon, will also be met with the sound of carol singing in the arrivals hall by St Senan’s National School (Shannon) on Tuesday and St John’s National School (Shannon) on Wednesday between 10.15 and 11.45 am.

Singer Chloe Griffin will also be entertaining visitors with a live set of festive tunes on Thursday.

For live flight information for Shannon Airport go to shannonairport.ie