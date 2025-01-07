Shannon Airport Group enjoys aviation and property success

The Shannon Airport Group enjoyed strong growth in 2024, with Shannon Airport welcoming over 2.1 million passengers, an increase of over 7 per cent on 2023 results.

The Group continued its transformational investment programme during the year, with a further €30 million investment programme due to commence this year.

Commenting on the results, Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group said; “2024 has been marked by significant milestones, new partnerships, and continued excellence in customer service and I am proud of our Group’s achievements.

- Advertisement -

“Aviation is crucial for Ireland’s economic future, creating high-quality jobs and enabling global trade, investment, and tourism. Shannon Airport’s strong performance in 2024 highlights its potential to further stimulate the national economy. We urge the new Government to urgently develop a new national aviation policy prioritising sustainable growth across all state airports, by fully utilising capacity in the regions, reducing reliance on Dublin airport and ensuring Shannon Airport’s permanent inclusion in the Regional Airports Programme to support national growth.”

The airport enjoyed its highest passenger numbers since 2009. Shannon Airport’s success in 2024 was driven by a strong performance across its 33 routes to 11 countries, and Delta’s return to New York JFK, combined with additional frequencies. Over 200,000 additional seats on European, UK and US destinations during 2024, enhanced connectivity and boosted tourism and business travel. There was more good news with a direct flight to Madeira announced for summer 2025.

The Group continues to prioritise sustainability initiatives. Work has commenced on a 1.2-megawatt solar PV farm, the first PV farm to be developed on an airfield in Ireland. This project will be completed by summer 2025 and once operational will deliver between 15-20 per cent of the Airport’s electricity requirement.

The Shannon Airport Business Park owned and managed by the Group is home to over 300 companies employing over 10,000 people, illustrating its success as a preferred location for FDI and indigenous companies. As part of its commitment to advancing its investment strategy, projects costing €30 million will commence or progress in 2025 including two new R&D engineering/manufacturing units totalling 103,000 sq ft in the Shannon Airport Business Park. Plans are also underway for the development of a new 40,000 sq ft R&D unit expected to commence in late 2025. In addition, the airport will continue with the modernisation of the airport terminal, focusing on creating a more efficient modern airport while enhancing the overall travel experience for our passengers.

2024 marked a milestone year for the Group as it celebrated its tenth anniversary on 5th September. Reflecting on the Group’s impact over the decade, Mary Considine noted that; “We are more than just an airport; we are a catalyst for tourism, trade, and economic growth. Our Group’s economic impact generates almost €4 billion for the national economy, supports over 20,000 jobs, underscoring our crucial role in driving economic development.”

The Group achieved significant recognition for its achievements in 2024, in particular in the area of customer experience and service. Shannon Airport was ranked first in the travel category and fourth overall for customer experience excellence in the Ireland Customer Experience Insights (CXi) Report. The airport also excelled at the national Customer Experience Awards, scooping Best CX Team award in the transport category for the second consecutive year.

Shannon Airport maintained its status as the country’s top airport brand according to the RED C Brand Reaction Index (BRII) Ireland 2024. The airport further distinguished itself by winning the Aviation Customer Focus Achievement award at the prestigious Aviation Industry Awards. In addition, the Group won the Placemaking Initiative of the Year award at the National Property Awards for initiatives across its Shannon Campus.

Looking ahead, Ms. Considine expressed confidence in the upcoming year saying; “We are proud of our significant contribution to both the regional and national economy. Through our airport and commercial property activities we create an environment that drives economic growth.

The year ahead promises to be positive and full of opportunities as we remain dedicated to enhancing the passenger experience, expanding our route network, and continuing our investments in airport transformation and sustainability initiatives. Customer care will continue to be at the core of everything we do across the Group in 2025. We sincerely thank our passengers, partners, and our people for their unwavering support and dedication.”