Shannon Airport Group hosts Galway Chamber Award Finalists

Finalists in the Galway Chamber Business Awards were commended for their innovation and creativity at a special networking event hosted by The Shannon Airport Group.

The event brought together 30 representatives from shortlisted companies and Galway Chamber officials, ahead of the highly anticipated awards ceremony this Friday, sponsored by The Shannon Airport Group.

Business leaders from diverse sectors, including technology, healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, food and beverage, education, waste management, and professional services, began their day with a visit to the Shannon Airport Business Park.

At Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI), they heard from CEO Russel Vickers, who shared fascinating insights into the latest advancements in driverless car and air mobility technology. This set an inspiring tone for the event, highlighting the potential for innovation to shape the region’s future.

The business group was then welcomed to Shannon Airport by Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group. During a presentation by Airport Director Niall Kearns, attendees were introduced to the airport’s pioneering history and its customer-focused innovations.

At the presentation, Shannon Airport showcased its extensive range of services to 33 destinations across the UK, US, and Europe, including exciting winter holiday getaways. On track to handle 2 million passengers this year, the airport continues to attract travellers nationwide with its ease of use—offering seamless access from car park to transit lounge in just 10 minutes.

The first airport in the world to have full US preclearance, which has gotten even quicker to use thanks to a new mobile app making it easier and faster when taking flights to New York, Newark, Boston or Chicago from Shannon.

Galway Chamber Business Award finalists also heard about the airport’s dedication to accessibility, Shannon introduced Europe’s first airport sensory room and recently joined the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme. It is also one of just two airports globally recognised with Age Friendly status by the WHO. With a proud history of innovation, including the world’s first duty-free shop, Shannon Airport remains a leader in passenger experience.

Reflecting on the event, Mary Considine expressed pride in The Shannon Airport Group’s sponsorship of the Galway Chamber Business Awards said: “The Galway Chamber Business Awards celebrate the remarkable innovation, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit driving our region’s success. Hosting today’s event was a wonderful opportunity to connect with the finalists, showcase the pioneering work of The Shannon Airport Group, and highlight our shared commitment to fostering regional growth. We wish all the finalists’ great success at the awards and in their future endeavours. Their creativity and determination are key to the West of Ireland’s future success.”

Elaine Murphy, COO at Galway Chamber thanked The Shannon Airport Group for their ongoing support, now in its 11th year: “Today was an invaluable opportunity for our finalists to connect, exchange ideas, and learn from the impactful work of The Shannon Airport Group. Their continued partnership has played a significant role in supporting and showcasing the best of Galway’s businesses.”