Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú is calling for a massive cash injection for Shannon airport while EU state aid rules still allow it.

An EU State aid exemption for regional airports allows funding for regional airports, with passenger numbers up to 3 million, up until April 4th 2027. Ní Mhurchú has described this as a unique opportunity to turn Shannon airport into a global hub airport.

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has said we need to be more ambitious about plans for Shannon airport and has called for a massive cash injection to upgrade the terminal to allow for up to 10 million passengers. Ní Mhurchú made her comments in advance of a scheduled one on one meeting with EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen where she plans on raising the issue of investment in our regional airports.

Ní Mhurchú raised the fact that state aid for Shannon airport may not be allowed after 2027 under EU rules and said the Department of Transport are wasting a valuable opportunity to invest in securing the future of Shannon airport.

EU Aviation State aid Guidelines have allowed regional airports across Europe with less than 3 million passengers per annum to receive state aid since 2014 but this exemption will expire on April 4th, 2027. Rather than avail of this opportunity, the Irish Department of Transport have decided not to fund airports with passenger numbers in excess of 1 million passengers under the ongoing regional airports programme.

Ní Mhurchú warmly welcomed recent one off funding measures for both Shannon and Cork airport. €4.2m in funding was provided for specific sustainability projects but according to Ní Mhurchú it lacks bigger ambition.

“We have to think big when it comes to Shannon airport. I will be raising this matter with my colleague Jack Chambers. I hope that whoever replaces Minister Eamon Ryan as Minister for Transport understands that we only have less than 3 years to invest in our regional airports. Now is the time to act so that Shannon airport can be a counter balance to an overheated Dublin airport.”

Ní Mhurchú is also scheduled to meet with Ryanair top brass in Brussels next week to discuss their commitment to Ireland’s rural airports, including Shannon airport.

According to Ní Mhurchú, “Our airports are critical to our success as an island economy. Airports like Shannon are vital pieces of infrastructure for the growth of Limerick, Clare, Tipp and surrounding counties. We need to commit to a multimillion euro investment to bring Shannon up to a 10 million passenger airport so that it can truly compete on the global stage”

40% of passengers flying into Dublin ultimately travel outside Dublin. According to Ní Mhurchú, it makes no sense that one state airport, Dublin, should handle 86% of Irish aviation traffic.