Airport set for busiest August Bank Holiday in 5 years

Shannon Airport’s Bank Holiday passenger figures continue to surpass pre-covid numbers as the airport forecasts its busiest August Bank Holiday in five years.

Staff at Shannon Airport are expecting to welcome 48,000 passengers through its doors throughout the holiday period. This is a 25 per cent increase in passenger traffic on the same period last year and a nine per cent rise on figures over the August Bank Holiday in 2019.

During the first six months of this year the airport has recorded its highest passenger traffic figures in over a decade, signifying a strong rebound in overseas travel.

Speaking on the predicted Bank Holiday figures, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said, “This will be our busiest August Bank Holiday at Shannon Airport in five years, and we are looking forward to welcoming 48,000 passengers through our doors. This summer we are serving 33 destinations to 11 countries across the UK, USA, and Europe.

“We are seeing passengers flying out to popular summer destinations like Mallorca, Lanzarote, Porto, Malta and Naples to name a few. UK City breaks are also in demand such as Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester and Edinburgh, while transatlantic travel to New York, Newark, Boston and our latest destination Chicago is strong both outbound and inbound.

“This increase in passenger traffic is a clear sign that overseas travel is back on track. We remain dedicated to providing a safe and smooth experience whilst ensuring Shannon is the friendly and easy choice for all our passengers.”

The airport’s hi-tech security screening system means there is no need for passengers to separate their liquids, gels, and electronics from cabin bags. The innovative screening system allows for these items to be screened while remaining in luggage and halving the dwell time through security.

Intending passengers are advised to pre-book their parking to guarantee a space. Best rates are always available at shannonairport.ie.