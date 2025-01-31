Over 22,000 to fly through Shannon this weekend

Shannon Airport is preparing for a bustling St. Brigid’s Bank Holiday, with over 22,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport during the holiday period. This marks a 7% increase compared to the number of travellers in 2024.

Following the inaugural February Bank Holiday in 2023, the airport has seen a growing appetite among customers for winter sunshine breaks and city escapes over the bank holiday period. Destinations including Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga, Tenerife and Alicante are proving popular for winter sunseekers, while Budapest, Edinburgh, London and Liverpool routes are highly sought after for a long weekend getaway. Shannon Airport’s transatlantic daily flight to Boston is also expected to be busy during the upcoming bank holiday.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, commented: “St. Brigid’s Day traditionally marks the beginning of spring, and we are excited to welcome passengers to Shannon Airport. This new holiday has quickly become a popular time for winter getaways and city breaks.”

“At Shannon Airport we pride ourselves in our ability to offer a seamless travel experience, and we are delighted to see more and more passengers from all over Ireland choosing Shannon for both leisure and business travel.

“Our US pre-clearance facilities save time for those traveling to the United States. Combined with our shorter queues, sensory room, our membership of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, and age-friendly initiatives, we ensure that all of our passengers enjoy a relaxed and pleasant journey through our airport. Our dedicated staff are ready to provide the traditional Shannon Airport welcome, making each travel experience special. As the recipient of the Customer Experience award, we are committed to delivering an exceptional travel experience for all our passengers,” Ms. Considine added.

Shannon Airport’s commitment to customer satisfaction continues to earn acclaim, having won the Aviation Customer Focus Achievement Award at the Aviation Industry Awards, recognising significant enhancements in customer service over the past 18 months. The airport also won the Best CX Team Award in the Transport category at the Customer Experience Awards, marking a second consecutive win.

Additionally, Shannon Airport was ranked #1 in the travel category of the Ireland Customer Experience Insights (CXi) Report and #4 overall among 150 leading brands nationwide.