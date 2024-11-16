Passengers advised to allow extra time to reach airport on Sunday as protest planned

Management at Shannon Airport are advising intending passengers to allow additional time for their journeys this Sunday as another anti-war protest is planned.

It’s expected there will be a significant Garda presence at the airport ahead of the protest which is due to get underway at 1.00pm.

Protesters will gather to show their opposition to use of Shannon Airport by US military aircraft.

Shannon Airport has said: “Passengers are advised to allow extra time when travelling to the airport on Sunday 17th November due to a planned protest scheduled to take place on the N19 approach road from 13.00 hrs.

Diversions may be in place on approach to the airport. All flights are planned to operate as per the schedule. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Two people were arrested at a protest on October 12th last. Gardaí managed to keep access to the airport open to traffic via a divert route and flight operations were unaffected.