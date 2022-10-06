Ryanair to base 3rd aircraft at Shannon – Two new routes confirmed

Ryanair has announced a bigger Shannon schedule for Summer’23, thanks to the addition of a 3rd based aircraft which will service 24 total routes, including two new routes to exciting destinations such as Béziers and Newcastle for Summer ’23.

For the past 35 years, Ryanair has successfully operated from Shannon, carrying over 18 million passengers to date and has invested heavily in the region, most recently opening a state-of-the-art 3 bay maintenance facility, a €10 million investment which created 200 high-skill local jobs. Ryanair is delighted to announce the addition of a 3rd aircraft to our base at Shannon for Summer’23 which will create an additional 30 direct jobs at the Airport. It has never been easier for Ryanair’s mid-west customers to venture out, get inspired by what Europe has to offer and travel to multiple destinations, whilst tourists from all around Europe can flock to Shannon to enjoy the beauty of Co. Clare and its unique surrounding region.

Ryanair’s bigger Shannon Summer 2023 schedule will deliver:

3 based aircraft

$300m investment in Shannon

24 routes in total, incl. 2 new routes to Béziers and Newcastle

Over 180 flights per week

880 total jobs incl. almost 300 direct (200+ hangar & 90+ crew/pilots)

Next year, Ryanair’s bigger Summer schedule will deliver over 180 weekly flights to give Shannon’s holiday makers an abundance of choice to plan their sunshine getaways to top European destinations whilst also driving continuous tourism to the west of Ireland.

To allow our Shannon customers and visitors to plan ahead and book their Summer’23 getaway early at the best possible fares, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €24.99 one way for travel from April’23 until October’23, which must be booked by 8th October’22. To avail of these fantastic low fares, customers must log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.

From Shannon, Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said:“As Ireland’s no. 1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to celebrate 35 years of successful operations at Shannon Airport with the announcement of a 3rd based aircraft and bigger schedule for Summer’23 that offers over 180 weekly flights across 24 routes, including 2 new routes to Béziers and Newcastle.

Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provide the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity. We have worked directly with our partners in Shannon Airport to agree terms which will deliver growth and investment at the Airport, including a new €10 million maintenance facility, and improved services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the mid-west region of Ireland.

To allow our customers and visitors to/from Shannon to plan ahead and book their Summer’23 getaway early at the lowest fares, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €24.99 for travel from April’23 until October’23, which must be booked by 8th October. To avail of these fantastic low fares, which will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Shannon Airport Group CEO, Mary Considine said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement. The addition of two new routes and a third based aircraft here at Shannon demonstrates Ryanair’s continued commitment and is another vote of confidence in our airport. We know our customers will be excited by these two new destinations.

Days like today, when an airline announces new services, are always very encouraging not only for the general public, but for those at the coalface of the tourism industry here and right along the Wild Atlantic Way, who rely on our air services to bring international visitors to their doors. I would like to thank our aviation development team for the work they have done with Ryanair.

Aviation plays a critical role in our economy and serves as a driving force for tourism and business. The results from today’s announcement will provide further connectivity for Shannon and the region and highlights the considerable strides Shannon has made since the pandemic.”