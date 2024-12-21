Shannon Airport ready for busy Christmas period

Shannon Airport is gearing up to welcome 115,000 passengers this Christmas, marking a festive surge with a four percent increase over the same period last year.

This holiday season boost coincides with a significant milestone for Shannon Airport, having surpassed 2 million passengers already this year, for the first time since 2009. Adding to the excitement, the airport recently announced a new route to Madeira with Ryanair, set to launch in Summer 2025.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, shared her enthusiasm saying: “We are delighted to see continued growth in passenger numbers this year. Shannon Airport’s prime location on the Wild Atlantic Way, combined with our dedication to providing a seamless and enjoyable travel experience, continues to attract travellers from around the world. Our dedicated staff are ready to extend a festive, warm Shannon welcome to all passengers this Christmas season.”

- Advertisement -

The Airport is gearing up to spread festive cheer for airport passengers and visitors collecting loved ones at the airport. To enhance the holiday spirit, the airport terminal will host a series of performances by local choirs and singers from Clare, Limerick and Tipperary over the next week. Participating choirs include Thomond Primary School, Cratloe National School, St Senan’s National School, St Flannan’s College, Barefield National School, the Shannon Gospel Choir, and singer Cleo Griffin from Nenagh, and with surprises along the way!

For those special reunions, a life-size Santa sleigh in the arrivals hall and a stunning 12-foot Christmas tree offer the perfect backdrop for capturing memorable moments.

To add a touch of Christmas magic, travellers heading abroad over the festive season are encouraged to leave a special wish for a loved one on a dedicated Christmas tree in the airport transit lounge.

For live flight information and more details about Shannon Airport, visit shannonairport.ie.