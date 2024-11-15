Shannon Airport wins Best Customer Experience award

Shannon Airport has won Best Customer Experience in the Transport category at the Customer Experience Awards for a second year in a row.

This latest win follows the airport taking the top spot in the travel category of the recently published Ireland Customer Experience Insights (CXi) Report, while it ranked 4th overall for its excellent customer experience out of 150 top brands nationwide, scored by customers.

While on December 5th, the airport is in the running for an Aviation Industry Award 2024, after being shortlisted under the Customer Focus Achievement Award. The awards, which will take place at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Dublin, are the benchmark for excellence for those demonstrating best practice and innovation in the aviation sector in Ireland.

Last night’s event at the Customer Experience Awards, honours businesses and individuals who have made a difference in the lives of their customers and recognise those that go above and beyond to deliver outstanding experiences.

Four companies in total were shortlisted under the transport section, including The National Transport Authority, Bus Eireann and Platinum Services – Dublin Airport, with Shannon Airport taking home the major accolade.

Commenting on the win from the awards night, Head of Operations at Shannon Airport, Pamela Brooks said, “We are thrilled to have won this award for Best Customer Experience in the Transport category for a second year running. This is a fantastic acknowledgement of the world class service our team provide to our passengers every day. Our promise of “making it easy” ensures we strive to provide a seamless, hassle free and convenient airport experience to all our passengers from around the globe.”