Shannon and Knock Airports share Age Friendly Transport Award

Shannon Airport and Ireland West Airport have been crowned joint winners of the Age Friendly Transport Awards, at the National Age Friendly Ireland Awards last night.

The awards, which were held in Dromoland Castle, recognise and reward achievement in age friendly initiatives around Ireland.

- Advertisement -

Both airports became the first airports in the world to be recognised as Age Friendly, endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in June of this year.

The airports won best in their category for the vital difference that availability to good quality, easily accessible, user friendly and reliable transport options can make to an older person.

Projects shortlisted under the Transport category alongside Shannon and Ireland West Airport were TFI Local Link Kerry for delivering public and community transport services and TFI Local Link Mayo for their Covid-19 Community Response.

Commenting on the win, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said, “Earlier this year, we were honoured, along with our friends at Ireland West Airport, to be recognised and endorsed by the WHO, as the first Age Friendly airports in the world.

“At Shannon Airport, we understand how much it means to our older community to be able to get to where they want to go, when they want to go. It is amazing how a change in infrastructure can make something so accessible and user friendly for all ages.

“Things like designated age-friendly parking, better and bigger signage, putting a cover over our walkways to shield passengers from the rain, wind, or even the hot sun as they journey to and from an aircraft. These are just some of the initiatives we have implemented here at Shannon, which are already having such a beneficial impact on our older community. It’s about making people feel safe and welcome, as well as making their journey through Shannon easier.

“It’s wonderful to have won this award and I want to congratulate all of the award winners from across the categories and thank our team for their commitment to this fantastic initiative.”