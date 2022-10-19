Shannon handles diverted flights as bad weather hits Dublin

Dozens of flights into and out of Dublin Airport have been affected by poor weather in the east of the country today.

Many flights suffered delays as a status orange thunderstorm warning caused significant disruption at Dublin Airport while others were forced to divert to alternate airports including Shannon and Prestwick in Scotland.

A number of flights were forced to divert to Shannon Airport during the day because of bad weather at Dublin Airport. These included flights operated by Aer Lingus, Ryanair, American Airlines and Lauda Air. Shannon Airport facilitated nine diversions in total.

Shannon Airport Group Head of Communications, Nandi O’Sullivan confirmed: “Nine flights, which were originally due to land at Dublin Airport, were diverted to Shannon Airport. The first of these flights arrived from London Heathrow at 12.50pm today. Other flights were diverted from the following destinations; Berlin, Frankfurt, Vienna (two flights), Chicago and Milan.”

A Ryanair flight from Birmingham to Cork also diverted to Shannon due to weather issues.

The spokesperson confirmed that Shannon Airport is available for further diversions if required.