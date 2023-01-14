Shannon company signs IFE deal with Aer Lingus

Videos featuring 500 Irish tourism experiences covering every corner of Ireland will feature on inflight entertainment centres (IFE) on board Aer Lingus flights.

This agreement follows an initial partnership from 2018 where Shannon-based InflightFlix produced Wild Atlantic Way and Dublin video guides for Aer Lingus.

The distribution deal is a huge boost for tourism in Ireland. InflightFlix will promote 500 reasons to visit Ireland listing 10 reasons to visit each of the 32 counties and 50 things to do, and places to stay and shop in each of the cities of Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Galway.

200 small Irish tourism businesses have previously signed up. The new affordable platform provides access to airline inflight entertainment systems, which were previously unattainable on smaller budgets.

InflightFlix signed a similar agreement with Emirates in 2021, with content coming online in 2023.

Aer Lingus has a record number of 2.25 million seats on sale to North America in Summer 2023, making it its largest North American summer schedule to date. Next year the airline will operate 15 direct transatlantic routes from Ireland and three direct transatlantic routes from Manchester to Orlando, New York JFK and Barbados.

InflightFlix produces premium destination video guides for airline in-flight entertainment, showcasing great things to do, places to go, stay, eat, drink and shop in cities within their network, inspiring people to visit Ireland.

Commenting on the deal InflightFlix CEO, Martin O’Regan, said: ‘This is a unique opportunity for 10 tourism businesses in each county to get in front of North American passengers pre arrival at an affordable price. Previously inflight advertising was only affordable by the big brands with international advertising budgets, now small Irish companies in every county can promote their experience at a fraction of the cost’.

Marc Giles, Head of Customer Experience at Aer Lingus commented:‘’We are passionate about providing a world class inflight entertainment experience for our Aer Lingus customers. The InflightFlix destination video guides provide high quality, informative and relevant destination content to our customers travelling on our transatlantic network.

‘’We’re delighted to renew our contract with InflightFlix and entertain our transatlantic customers with destination video guides to Ireland, UK, USA and Barbados. The video guides greatly enhance our in-flight entertainment which already includes endless hours of the latest movie releases, TV boxsets, games and music.’’

InflightFlix will also distribute its Irish tourism videos via IrishCentral in the US and Irish Hospitality Global (a global network of Irish bars). IrishCentral receives over 3 million unique visitors a month and is the trusted source for news and information on Ireland in the US.

InflightFlix is disrupting airline inflight entertainment by producing native destination video guides that enhance the passenger experience by providing relevant content to passengers on board and convert cost to revenue for airlines. In the absence of inflight magazines post covid InflightFlix enables tourism business to reach globally dispersed visitors without a global advertising budget.