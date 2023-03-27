Specsavers and Éire Óg Ennis launch community initiative

Specsavers Ennis has teamed up with Éire Óg Inis GAA club in an initiative that aims to reconnect older and more vulnerable people within the GAA community.

As part of the initiative, Specsavers Ennis provided a €500 bursary fund to Éire Óg Inis GAA club to bring the elderly and more vulnerable in the local community to the Clare versus Cork Allianz League game last Sunday.

The initiative was to give people who may have fallen out of the habit of going to GAA games in recent years and who otherwise might not attend a GAA game, the opportunity to attend and enjoy a day out watching their favourite sport.

Speaking about the GAA day out, Specsavers Ennis Store Director, Sean Power, says: ‘Looking out for our community is so important to us, so this was another way for us to help those who may have been shielding during the pandemic and to encourage them to re-connect with the wider society and get back to enjoying the activities they love the most. We were delighted to work with Éire Óg Inis GAA club on this initiative and we hope that everyone enjoyed the day.’

Noreen Vaughan, Healthy Club Officer at Éire Óg Inis GAA club, adds: ‘I would like to thank all the staff at Specsavers Ennis for organising a great day trip to Cusack Park. It was a great day out and one which our community members will remember.’

Those who attended the game really enjoyed the day and extended their thanks to the staff at Specsavers Ennis and Éire Óg Inis GAA club for organising a memorable day out.

Sean Power continues: ‘Our customers are at the heart of our Ennis store and our older customers are a key focus for us. We know that regular social interaction and the forming of relationships and connecting within social networks generates higher levels of physical and mental wellbeing in older people which is why we were delighted to work with our local GAA club on this particular Initiative.’

