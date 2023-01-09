Status Yellow – Rain warning for Munster and Galway

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the province of Munster on Galway for Tuesday.

The warning will come into effect at 3.00am on Tuesday and remain in place for a period of twelve hours.

Met Éireann is warning that spells of rain overnight and on Tuesday will be heavy at times leading to spot flooding.

- Advertisement -

Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow – Gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea.

Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 at times on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

This warning will take effect at midnight and remain in place until 6.00pm on Tuesday.