Status Yellow wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issue a Status Yellow wind warning for four counties including Clare.

The weather service is warning of very strong and gusty west to southwest winds during Wednesday afternoon and evening in counties Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway.

Gusts of up to 90 to 110km/h can be expected with the strongest winds in exposed areas.

Met Éireann has also said there is potential for localised spray and wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts.

The warning will come into effect at 1.00pm on Wednesday and remain in place until 7.00pm (Wednesday).