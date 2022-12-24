Telephone counselling service open every day over Christmas

Telephone counselling and support service Connect is to extend its hours during Christmas to open every evening until Sunday, January 1st.

Connect is a free, confidential and professional telephone-based counselling and support service for adults who were abused in childhood and will open from 6-10pm each evening.

People can call Connect for free at 1800 477 477. Callers will get to speak with a trained counsellor who can listen and provide professional counselling and support.

Christmas can be a lonely time and Connect wants to ensure that the service is there for people if they need support.

Connect’s normal opening hours are 6-10pm Wednesday to Sunday. From Northern Ireland and the UK people can call 00 800 477 477 77.

Connect was established in 2006 following demands from groups representing survivors of institutional abuse that an independent and professional out of hours telephone-based service be established. It is funded by the HSE.

More information at www.connectcounselling.ie