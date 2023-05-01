Burren National Park free shuttle bus returns

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has confirmed the return of the free shuttle bus service for the Burren National Park.

From 1st May to the end of August, the service will operate from the Burren National Park Information Point in Corofin to the trailhead at Gortlecka Cross near Kilnaboy in the National Park.

The bus runs 14 times a day, seven days a week, with the first bus leaving Corofin at 9.30am and the last bus returning from the park at 5.15pm.

This service provides a convenient and eco-friendly travel option to visitors wishing to explore the scenic way-marked walking trails found within the park, where parking is limited.

Burren National Park Free Shuttle Timetable