Campaign to boost Clare’s alternative accommodation offerings

The Tourism Department of Clare County Council and Fáilte Ireland have launched a campaign aimed at stimulating interest and potential investment in alternative accommodation offerings in County Clare.

The joint initiative follows a comprehensive review of campervan and RV parking facilities within the county and the completion of a local accommodation audit, which identifies the urgent need to deliver additional tourism accommodation across Clare.

Siobhán McNulty, Director of Tourism Development with Clare County Council said, “The accommodation deficit in the county is thwarting longer stay visits, resulting in considerable loss of revenue to the local economy. The current strains on hotel accommodation are exacerbated by the absence of alternative accommodation in or close to our towns and villages.”

Clare is ranked sixth out of eight Wild Atlantic Way regional counties for registered Motorhome and Camper Van (M&C) accommodation levels. It currently provides 829 bed spaces across five properties with a total of 218 pitches/units.

“Clare continues to be a popular destination for Motor Home and Camper Van visits, attracting an estimated 78,000 visitors with an overall economic impact of €10 million per annum, as well as generating 163,000 overnights for the county. Currently 41,000 bed nights are outside of the formal parking structures in the County for M&C. The absence of appropriate facilities close to local communities and local services is resulting in a loss of €1.3 million in potential spend per annum to local communities,” added Ms McNulty.

Deirdre O’Shea, Head of Tourism with Clare County Council said a comprehensive review, conducted by Repucon Consulting, of Campervan and RV Parking facilities within Clare highlights how the County’s potential domestic market reach as an M&C destination, is considerable, “A number of locations in the county have been identified as key opportunity sites for M&C visitors.

An examination of best practice nationally and internationally highlights a range of supply side solutions for consideration. The opportunity to stimulate community tourism through social enterprise delivery of facilities has successfully transformed rural destinations across the country. One such example is strategic partnerships and the delivery of amenities linked to natural heritage locations like Waterways Ireland in Portumna.”

Anne Walsh, Head of Accommodation Development with Fáilte Ireland added, “Accommodation is crucial in supporting a sustainable and economically resilient tourism industry. Key attractions and other supporting tourism businesses, such as restaurants, pubs, and retail shops heavily depend on the availability of adequate accommodation. Businesses rely on a steady influx of tourists, which is only possible if there are places available to stay. Ensuring a robust and diverse accommodation sector is therefore critical not just for direct tourism revenue, but for the broader economic benefit it brings to all tourism related businesses.”

“Shifting traveller preferences and technological advancements are driving experiential travel, with consumers increasingly seeking unique, nature-centric, and sustainable accommodation options. Clare, with its strong sustainability credentials is uniquely positioned to leverage this opportunity. We are delighted to partner with Clare County Council to promote this development for the county,” added Ms Walsh.