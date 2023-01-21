Cliffs of Moher named Ireland’s Best Visitor Attraction

The Cliffs of Moher Experience has been named winner of ‘Ireland’s Best Visitor Attraction’ in The Irish Independent’s annual Reader Travel Awards 2023.

The County Clare visitor attraction finished ahead of Ireland’s best known tourist sites in a poll of Irish and international readers of The Irish Independent and adjudication by an expert panel comprising Niall Tracey (Director of Marketing, Fáilte Ireland), Pól Ó Conghaile (Travel Editor, The Irish Independent), John and Francis Brennan (hoteliers), Roz Purcell (author & adventurer) and Katy McGuinness (food writer & restaurant critic).

It is the second time that the Cliffs of Moher has picked up the overall award having previously been named ‘Ireland’s Best Visitor Attraction’ in 2019.

Welcoming the award win, Cllr. Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, paid tribute to the management team at the local authority owned visitor attraction whom he said, “continually set a high bar for other attractions to follow in terms of offering a quality visitor experience and investing in new initiatives that promote increased sustainability at the site.”

Bobby Kerr, Chairperson of the Board of the Cliffs of Moher Centre Ltd., “The Cliffs of Moher are a much-loved tourist attraction here in Clare and across the world. They are synonymous with Ireland and remain a key driver for the local tourism sector and the wider economy. This award win reflects the high regard in which Ireland’s most visited natural attraction is held by people at home and abroad.”

Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Experience, described the award as “a wonderful start to the New Year for Clare tourism and everyone associated with the Cliffs of Moher.”

“Winning this award is a source of great pride for staff and will help to position the Cliffs of Moher and County Clare as a must-visit travel destination during 2023,” she added. “Whether it is through our approach to embracing a sustainable ethos, ensuring accessibility for all on-site, working with local businesses and suppliers or delivering new initiatives such as ‘Meet the Makers’ or the upcoming ‘Clare and Cliffs of Moher Retail Expo’, we are committed to further improving the experience for everyone who visits the Cliffs of Moher,” she added.

Winning ‘Ireland’s Best Visitor Attraction’ is the latest in series of accolades picked up by the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience over the past year. During 2022, Ireland’s most visited natural attraction won ‘Great Place To Work’ Certification, Clare FM Best Tourist Attraction in the ‘Best in Clare’ Awards, and ‘Best Use Of Digital Marketing and Social Media’ at the Clare Chamber Awards.

The Cliffs of Moher Experience is a signature discovery point on Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, a main Geosite of the Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark, a Special Protection Area for Birds and Wildlife and is a wholly owned tourism asset of Clare County Council. The development of a long-term strategy and site masterplan for the Clare visitor attraction also is ongoing. The core focus of the Cliffs of Moher Strategy 2040 is the future protection of the site and delivery of economic benefit for the wider region.

Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie for more.