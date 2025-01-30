Cliffs of Moher wins CIE Tours ‘Award of Excellence’

The Cliffs of Moher Experience in County Clare has picked up an ‘Award of Excellence’ in the 2025 CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence, which were announced at a gala ceremony held in Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin last night .

Now in its 33rd year, the annual awards scheme recognises the best hotels and tourist attractions across Ireland following an assessment of feedback from over 15,000 customers throughout the year.

The Cliffs of Moher Experience received a customer satisfaction rating of 96.5% for 2024, up from 95.8% in 2023.

The award was accepted by Cllr. Alan O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council and Melanie Lennon, Sales and Marketing Manager for Cliffs of Moher Experience and Clare Tourism North West.

Cllr. O’Callaghan said, “In an increasingly competitive domestic and international tourism market, it is reassuring to see one of Ireland’s most iconic attractions being given official recognition by CIE Tours International, based on real feedback from thousands of visitors.”

“This exceptional rating demonstrates that the Cliffs of Moher Experience offers a truly world-class visitor experience. The increase in visitor satisfaction is a testament to the management and staff and to Clare County Council’s ongoing investment in the attraction,” added the Cathaoirleach.

Ms. Lennon said the award is a huge source of pride for staff, and everyone associated with the visitor attraction.

“It’s wonderful to see the efforts of our staff reflected in such positive guest feedback,” she added. “International visitors are a critically important market for the Cliffs of Moher Experience and for the wider North Clare economy, accounting for 90% of our 1,495,069 visitors in 2024. The high satisfaction rating received from international visitors validates our commitment to delivering an unforgettable and high-quality visitor experience.”

Ms. Lennon continued, “We will continue to explore new ways of further enhancing the visitor experience during 2025. Initiatives include a dynamic pricing plan to spread the visitors over the course of the day with the aim of enhancing the visitor experience, developing new initiatives that promote the wider tourism product across North Clare, and introducing a shuttle bus on a pilot basis in summer 2025.”

“We will also be launching the Cliffs of Moher 2040 Strategy, which aims to further improve the visitor experience and grow the Cliffs of Moher’s contribution to County Clare in a sustainable way. At its very heart is an environmental management approach that will provide enormous biodiversity and environmental benefits to the site and surrounding areas, protect the site for future generations, and deliver economic benefits to the wider tourism economy,” she concluded.

Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie or more.