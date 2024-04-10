County Clare hosts ‘Be a Tourist’ promotion

Free and half price admission is being offered at local visitor attractions and sites across County Clare on Saturday and Sunday, April 20th and 21st, as part of the second annual “Be a Tourist in Your Own County Clare” initiative.

The Tourism Department of Clare County Council, working in partnership with the Clare Tourism Advisory Forum and local tourism attractions, is inviting the public to become a tourist for the day in County Clare as part of ongoing efforts to tap into the growing domestic market ahead of the peak tourism season.

The wide range of experiences to be enjoyed at discounted prices include going full Willy Wonka at a real chocolate factory, taking a cave tour, stepping back in time at Craggaunowen and Bunratty, sailing to the Aran Islands, watching sheepdog demonstrations, and exploring a botanical tribute to Ireland’s rich natural history in West Clare.

- Advertisement -

Clare is home to some of Ireland’s best known visitor attractions including Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, Aillwee Burren Experience, Doolin Cave, Craggaunowen, Vandeleur Walled Garden & Visitor Centre, Shannon Aviation Museum and OPW Ennis Friary, all of which feature in the promotion.

Other participating attractions include Wilde Irish Chocolates, Loop Head Lighthouse, Irish Seed Savers, Doolin Ferry, Killaloe River Cruises, Caherconnell Fort & Sheepdog Demonstrations, Doolin Cave, Moher Hill Open Farm, Lahinch Leisure Centre, Charm Bee Studio and Café, Tulla Guided Walk, and Taste The Atlantic – The Salmon Experience.

Cllr Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said the success of last year’s inaugural initiative highlighted the benefits of promoting the rich and varied array of attractions and activities available on the public’s doorstep.

“The pre-season timing of the promotion is important as it targets consumers throughout Clare and the wider region, so they are aware of what is on offer here. I encourage everyone, particularly families, to take advantage of the half-price and free admission offers that are listed on www.visitclare.ie/wow and come out and enjoy the best of County Clare,” he added.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, commented, “This initiative will provide much needed pre-season support to attractions and activity providers. Following on the success of this initiative last year, Clare County Council is committed to supporting the local tourism sector in building on the growth experienced in the domestic market throughout 2023.”

Sean Lally, Chair of the Clare Tourism Advisory Forum, commented, “The recent Tourism Together networking event at The Inn at Dromoland event brought Clare tourism operators together to explore how Clare could improve its share of the domestic market and, in doing so, counter the unprecedented challenges in the sector. This promotional campaign represents one of the key responses to this challenge and we are delighted that it has been so well supported by local operators.”

“We are encouraging local people to become a tourist in their own county and explore the hidden gems and captivating attractions that make Clare a must-visit destination,” stated Deirdre O’Shea, Head of Tourism with Clare County Council. “The people of Clare are the county’s greatest ambassadors when it comes to promoting the compelling array of adventure activities and remarkable experiences for visitors to the county to enjoy.”

Visit www.visitclare.ie/wow for more on “Be a Tourist in Your Own County Clare” and for details of the offers available on Saturday and Sunday, April 20th and 21st. Booking for some participating attractions is essential. Offers are valid only on the specified dates and may require online pre-booking.