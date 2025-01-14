Groundbreaking new ship to be based at Doolin

The award-winning Doolin Ferry Company has confirmed the successful completion and launch of its brand-new, custom-built passenger ferry ‘Cliffs of Moher Express.’

Constructed at the Nova Shipyard in Turkey, the largest and most advanced vessel ever to operate from Doolin, will be Doolin Ferry Company’s flagship ferry and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the business.

This eagerly anticipated milestone was celebrated with a christening ceremony attended by the O’Brien family, owners of Doolin Ferry, alongside the skilled team of professionals who brought this vision to life.

The state-of-the-art ferry marks a new era for Cliffs of Moher boat tours and Aran Islands ferry services along Ireland’s stunning Wild Atlantic Way.

The new ‘Cliffs of Moher Express’ is designed to provide an unforgettable journey, whether you’re heading to the Aran Islands or embarking on one of Doolin Ferry’s renowned Cliffs of Moher boat tours. Key features include:

A state-of-the-art stabilisation system for smooth sailing in any conditions.

A retractable canopy on the upper deck for all-weather comfort and breathtaking views.

Anti-motion sickness technology, ensuring a comfortable trip for all passengers.

Climate-control system and amenities including toilets, bar and snack shop.

Full Wifi coverage and cutting-edge sound system to add to the onboard experience

Eco-friendly innovations, including solar-powered technology and an emissions reduction system, demonstrating Doolin Ferry’s commitment to sustainability.

This new custom-built ship represents a lifelong dream come true for owner, Liam O’Brien and underscores the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines Doolin Ferry.

Speaking about the new ship, Liam remarked “This latest addition to our fleet offers unrivalled comfort, speed and innovation and is a testament to our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for every passenger. We can’t wait to welcome visitors aboard for unforgettable trips to the Aran Islands and Cliffs of Moher this coming season.

He added, “We’ve poured passion and innovation into every detail, ensuring a vessel that embodies the essence of Doolin Ferry’s commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction.”