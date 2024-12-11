New Ryanair route to Madeira from Shannon Airport

Holiday goers from Shannon Airport can now fly direct to the “Pearl of the Atlantic” after a new service to Madeira has just been added to its schedule.

The twice weekly service with Ryanair will commence on 30th March to 22nd of October 2025 and take off from the Wild Atlantic Way’s gateway hub every Wednesday and Sunday.

The new route reaffirms Shannon’s commitment to expanding travel options for passengers and will offer easy and hassle-free access to one of Europe’s most stunning sun-destinations.

Commenting on the new service, Head of Aviation Development, Declan Power said: “The addition of Madeira with Ryanair to our summer schedule for next year is exciting news for our passengers and a further boost to connectivity within the region. We look forward to welcome passengers as they set off on this new and exciting destination from Shannon Airport.”

Known as the “Pearl of the Atlantic”, Madeira is famed for its breath-taking scenery of dramatic cliffs and lush botanical gardens as well as mild temperatures all year-round.

Holidaymakers can explore charming towns like Funchal, enjoy delicious local cuisine and hike the island’s iconic Levada trails. Madeira provides unforgettable experiences for everyone.

Seats for the new route from Shannon Airport to Madeira are now available to book at ryanair.com.