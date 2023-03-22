No agreement on transfer of heritage sites to Council

Clare County Council held a meeting with Department of Transport officials this morning with a further meeting scheduled to take place next week in relation to the proposed transfer of the Clare assets of Shannon Heritage to the Local Authority.

While no agreement has been reached on the proposed transfer at this time, positive engagement is taking place with a view to securing an agreement on both funding and regulatory matters that facilitate the proposed transfer.

Clare County Council wishes to complete this process in the short term to provide certainty to the employees of Shannon Heritage, and the wider tourism industry in Clare.

Clare County Council wishes to acknowledge the staff of Shannon Heritage for their cooperation throughout the process and for their ongoing commitment to achieving and delivering a tourism product that delivers significant social and economic benefits for County Clare and the wider Mid-West Region.

Bunratty, Craggaunowen, Knappogue and Cliffs of Moher gift shop are integral to the overall tourism product offering in Clare.