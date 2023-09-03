Public Information Evening On Cliffs of Moher strategy

A public Information evening offering members of the community the opportunity to hear directly from key personnel involved in the development of the Cliffs of Moher Strategy 2040 will be held at the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon on Wednesday, 20th September at 6.30pm.

The Preliminary Draft Cliffs of Moher Strategy 2040 provides a long-term vision for the sustainable development of the world-class visitor attraction over the next 20 years, while also extending economic benefits across the wider region including the towns and villages of County Clare

The Fáilte Ireland Supported Strategy is being prepared on behalf of Clare County Council by a multi-disciplinary team of consultants, with guidance provided by a Steering Group of representatives from the Local Authority, Cliffs of Moher Experience, Fáilte Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, private industries and the wider community. Extensive consultation has also been undertaken with Elected Members, the tourism and hospitality sector, and the local community during the past three years.

In advance of the information evening, the Preliminary Draft Strategy has been made available for public viewing at the West Clare Municipal District (MD) Office in Ennistymon, at library branches in Ennistymon, Lisdoonvarna, Corofin and Miltown Malbay, and on the Cliffs of Moher website at www.cliffsofmoher.ie.

“This strategy presents an exciting opportunity to reimagine and reshape the visitor experience and wider site at the Cliffs of Moher and to further enhance this world-class attraction for the benefit of visitors and the wider community in County Clare,” explained Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Experience.

Ms. Enright said the strategy is driven by the need to protect the environment, cap the visitor numbers and strike a balance between tourism within the community.

She continued, “The increasing popularity of the attraction over the past 10 years has resulted in high traffic on local access routes which impacts negatively on surrounding communities and a lack of partnerships and transport connectivity means the benefits of large visitor numbers at the attraction are not always felt across the county. Negative impacts on the quality of the visitor experience, from congestion on arrival to overcrowding along paths and inside the visitor centre.”

Miriam Kennedy, Head of the Wild Atlantic Way with Fáilte Ireland, said, “Aligning to the Wild Atlantic Way plan the success of the Cliffs of Moher strategy will rest on achieving a sustainable balance between the priorities to create high quality visitor experiences, protect the cultural authenticity and wildness of the natural assets, increase tourism revenue across the season and within the county, and minimise any adverse impacts on local communities,” she added.

Cllr. Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, stated that the Cliffs of Moher 2040 Strategy presents an opportunity to protect and enhance the visitor experience and to create a resilient tourism product that extends economic benefits across the whole of County Clare.

Bobby Kerr, Chairman of the Cliffs of Moher Board commented, “We are delighted to bring the preliminary draft strategy to the communities who have worked with us over the last 3 years for the benefit of all.”

Leonard Cleary, Director of Tourism Development and West Clare MD with Clare County Council, said, “Working in partnership with key stakeholders and the local community, Clare County Council is creating a clear vision for the future direction of the Cliffs of Moher that enhances the special qualities of this world-renowned landmark, improves the visitor experience in keeping with the highest international visitor attraction standards, grows the Cliffs of Moher’s contribution to County Clare in a sustainable way, and protects the site for future generations.”

“Public participation in the development and refinement of the strategy has been crucial to enabling us to formulate a document that fully addresses the collective aspirations for the Cliffs and the benefits it can bring to the county. We are very much looking forward to welcoming and engaging with the public and key stakeholders at The Falls Hotel on September 20th next,” he added.

The upcoming information evening will feature a presentation of the Preliminary Draft Cliffs of Moher Strategy 2040, while information boards will outline the key pillars of the plan.

Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie for more information.