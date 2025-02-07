The Clare Collection – A new era in Clare tourism

A significant milestone in the tourism landscape of County Clare has been reached with the unveiling of the Clare Collection brand for some of Ireland’s best known visitor attractions.

The Clare Collection, owned and operated by Clare County Council’s subsidiary companies, represents a portfolio of attractions that includes Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, the Cliffs of Moher Experience, Loop Head Lighthouse, the Inis Cealtra (Holy Island) Visitor Experience, Craggaunowen, Knappogue Castle and Vandeleur Walled Garden and Visitor Centre.

The new brand will feature in all future domestic and international marketing of the attractions.

- Advertisement -

Siobhán McNulty, Director of Service for Tourism Development, Clare County Council said, “This new brand comes at a pivotal time for the local tourism sector as a demonstration of commitment by the local authority to delivering on the crucial role that visitor attractions have in strengthening the county’s appeal as a destination and providing visitors the opportunity to fully experience tourism attractions in the county.”

Stephen Hanley, General Manager of Bunratty Castle and Folk Park and Clare Tourism Development East added, “2023 was a landmark year for Clare tourism with the transfer of the management of Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, Craggaunowen, Knappogue Castle and the retail unit at the Cliffs of Moher to Clare County Council.”

He continued, “Staff and management are delivering a world class tourism product, and we are committed to continuing a comprehensive programme of investment in our attractions to consolidate Clare’s position as a must-visit destination for domestic and international visitors.”

Geraldine Enright, General Manager of the Cliffs of Moher Experience and Clare Tourism Development North West commented, “The Clare Collection is a transformative tourism brand that will showcase the quality and breadth of visitor attractions in County Clare, while at the same time promoting Clare’s wider tourism offering as part of ongoing efforts to spread the economic benefit of tourism to all corners of this county and to get visitors to stay longer.”

Significant future plans and investment are under way across all of the Clare Collection tourism attractions as a commitment to raising the tide of tourism across County Clare.