The Holiday Show to take place in Limerick

The Holiday Show returns to the Mid-West next weekend with free admission each day.

Previously held at the Radisson Hotel, Meelick, Co Clare, this year the event will be heldat The Limerick Strand Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick City, on Saturday and Sunday next, 8th and 9th February 2025.

Only at the 2025 Holiday Show will you:

get a chance to snap up dozens of great show-only deals

book your holiday without hassle and in full security

get the inside track on where to go and how to pay less for your holiday

get answers from travel professionals from all over the globe

find out the trends and new ideas that can enrich your holiday and save you money

The exhibitors at the two-day show include destinations, tourist board and home holiday options.

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions, said “The Holiday Show Limerick is returning bigger and better than ever! With the best travel experts coming to the Limerick Strand Hotel, it is the best place to find the best travel advice, exclusive show-only deals and get inspiration for your next big adventure.”

Paul Hackett of Click&Go who operate the FlyShannon.ie website on behalf of Shannon Airport said: “We’re very fortunate to live in a country where the world is our oyster – we have great connections, great airlines and great airports. But even with the excellence within our field, an experience like travel can still be stressful. That’s why The Holiday Show is such a fantastic opportunity for holidaymakers to speak to the experts and get the best value, tailor-made holiday for them. It is also a great opportunity to showcase the nearby Shannon Airport and the wealth of routes available to local passengers – with Shannon welcoming 2.1 million travellers in 2024, and a predicted 2.2 million in 2025.”

Exhibitors at The Holiday Show who will be on-site and available to give you one-to-one advice on your holiday include:

Ambassador Cruise Line – From Nordic Escapes to North Africa, Ambassador Cruise Line offer tailor-made cruising to your choice of destination.

– From Nordic Escapes to North Africa, Ambassador Cruise Line offer tailor-made cruising to your choice of destination. An Post – The state-owned provider of postal services in Ireland also offers the An Post Money Currency Card, a prepaid Mastercard that allows you to top up and spend in 16 currencies, including Euro, Sterling, US Dollars, without transaction fees.

– The state-owned provider of postal services in Ireland also offers the An Post Money Currency Card, a prepaid Mastercard that allows you to top up and spend in 16 currencies, including Euro, Sterling, US Dollars, without transaction fees. Ascot Travel House – An independent family Travel Agency with a passion to show you the world, serving family, friends, and neighbours for over 35 years.

– An independent family Travel Agency with a passion to show you the world, serving family, friends, and neighbours for over 35 years. N.A.R. UK – Attraction Ticket Shop, JustOrlando – Specialising in tours across America and Canada, offering family holidays to Disney World, Universal, Seaworld and more, alongside holidays to the Southern States, East and West Coasts alongside Hawaii.

– Attraction Ticket Shop, JustOrlando – Specialising in tours across America and Canada, offering family holidays to Disney World, Universal, Seaworld and more, alongside holidays to the Southern States, East and West Coasts alongside Hawaii. Bann River Cruises – Providing a slice of paradise across the Lower Bann through Toomebridge to Crannagh, Bann River Cruises allows you to take the wheel and discover the open waters of Mid-Ulster and the North West.

– Providing a slice of paradise across the Lower Bann through Toomebridge to Crannagh, Bann River Cruises allows you to take the wheel and discover the open waters of Mid-Ulster and the North West. Cambrils Tourism – A coastal town considered the gastronomic capital of the Costa Daurada in Spain, for its high quality products, beaches awarded for the excellence of their maritime environment, as well as a variety of options in sports and nature all year round.

– A coastal town considered the gastronomic capital of the Costa Daurada in Spain, for its high quality products, beaches awarded for the excellence of their maritime environment, as well as a variety of options in sports and nature all year round. Camino Groups – An Irish travel agency that offers ours to the Camino de Santiago for individuals, groups and schools, giving you security and peace of mind when you book. A licensed (TA0738) and bonded Travel Agency, licensed in Ireland and 100% Irish-owned and run.

– An Irish travel agency that offers ours to the Camino de Santiago for individuals, groups and schools, giving you security and peace of mind when you book. A licensed (TA0738) and bonded Travel Agency, licensed in Ireland and 100% Irish-owned and run. Camping Village de la Guyonniere – On the shores of the Lac de Jaunay, a magnificent lush setting with 394 plots, rated 5 star, close to the Vendée beaches and the Puy du Fou theme park.

– On the shores of the Lac de Jaunay, a magnificent lush setting with 394 plots, rated 5 star, close to the Vendée beaches and the Puy du Fou theme park. Causeway Coastal Route – This designated and way-marked route follows the coast of Northern Ireland between the cities of Belfast and Derry with nine additional scenic loop drives.

– This designated and way-marked route follows the coast of Northern Ireland between the cities of Belfast and Derry with nine additional scenic loop drives. ComReg – Commision for Communications Regulation – The general communications regulator for Ireland, covering almost all possible types of communications including telecommunications, radio communications, broadcasting transmission and premium rate services and the postal sector.

– Commision for Communications Regulation – The general communications regulator for Ireland, covering almost all possible types of communications including telecommunications, radio communications, broadcasting transmission and premium rate services and the postal sector. Florida Hotel Stor e – A ‘one-stop-shop’ tour operator supplying commissionable rates for travel agents, creating the perfect tailor-made Florida holiday for valued clients, with an exclusive and extensive online programme.

e – A ‘one-stop-shop’ tour operator supplying commissionable rates for travel agents, creating the perfect tailor-made Florida holiday for valued clients, with an exclusive and extensive online programme. FlyShannon.ie – An online travel agency offering a full range of holidays from sun and beach holidays to city breaks as well as holidays to Disneyland Paris, the USA and cruise holidays, all from Shannon Airport

– An online travel agency offering a full range of holidays from sun and beach holidays to city breaks as well as holidays to Disneyland Paris, the USA and cruise holidays, all from Shannon Airport Irish Ferries – Operating up to sixteen sailings a day, to Dover, Calais and more, Irish Ferries is one of the premier Ferry companies in Ireland.

– Operating up to sixteen sailings a day, to Dover, Calais and more, Irish Ferries is one of the premier Ferry companies in Ireland. JMG Travel – JMG Travel specialises in many different sectors of the travel industry to include tour operators, air package holidays, specialist group travel services and wholesaling to the travel trade, with further development in the cruise sector under JMG Cruise.

– JMG Travel specialises in many different sectors of the travel industry to include tour operators, air package holidays, specialist group travel services and wholesaling to the travel trade, with further development in the cruise sector under JMG Cruise. LCPSpain – With over twenty years experience, LCPSpain offers legal services, property sourcing and management for properties across the Costa Del Sol.

– With over twenty years experience, LCPSpain offers legal services, property sourcing and management for properties across the Costa Del Sol. Lithuania – Globally minded and welcoming, Lithuania is a country where great ideas come to life, a stage where a cooperative spirit meets skilful improvisation to create globally recognised innovations in business, science, culture, governance, and beyond.

– Globally minded and welcoming, Lithuania is a country where great ideas come to life, a stage where a cooperative spirit meets skilful improvisation to create globally recognised innovations in business, science, culture, governance, and beyond. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council – Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is a multi-award winning local authority which leads the way in the transformation of ever-more efficient and improved public services for its 139,000 citizens.

– Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is a multi-award winning local authority which leads the way in the transformation of ever-more efficient and improved public services for its 139,000 citizens. Nore Valley Park Camping & Pet Farm – Based in the idyllic settings of the River Nore Valley, an award-winning Family focused campsite and open farm with a wide range of animals.

– Based in the idyllic settings of the River Nore Valley, an award-winning Family focused campsite and open farm with a wide range of animals. O’Callaghan Coach Holidays – Providing a jam-packed schedule of quality, • O’Callaghan Coach Holidays offers all-inclusive scheduled coach tours all over Ireland, the UK and Europe.

– Providing a jam-packed schedule of quality, • O’Callaghan Coach Holidays offers all-inclusive scheduled coach tours all over Ireland, the UK and Europe. Orlando Attractions – With over 30 years experience, Orlando Attractions offers unbeatable deals on Orlando Attraction Tickets, along with all the latest news, videos and information from the world’s most popular family destination.

– With over 30 years experience, Orlando Attractions offers unbeatable deals on Orlando Attraction Tickets, along with all the latest news, videos and information from the world’s most popular family destination. Royal National Lifeboat Institution – The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea through lifeboat search and rescue, lifeguards, water safety education and flood rescue.

– The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea through lifeboat search and rescue, lifeguards, water safety education and flood rescue. Spanish Tourism Office – Bringing you tourist information about Spain: art, culture, museums, monuments, beaches, cities, fiestas, routes, cuisine, and natural spaces in Spain.

– Bringing you tourist information about Spain: art, culture, museums, monuments, beaches, cities, fiestas, routes, cuisine, and natural spaces in Spain. Spike Island – Located in the heart of Cork Harbour, Spike Island holds a significant place in Irish history, having served as a military fortress and a notorious prison.

– Located in the heart of Cork Harbour, Spike Island holds a significant place in Irish history, having served as a military fortress and a notorious prison. Stena Line – One of the world’s largest ferry operators with over 33,300 yearly sailings, offering affordable and seamless ferry transportation with an absolute commitment to safety and reliability and a reduced environmental footprint.

– One of the world’s largest ferry operators with over 33,300 yearly sailings, offering affordable and seamless ferry transportation with an absolute commitment to safety and reliability and a reduced environmental footprint. Sunmed Estates – A small, friendly, family run Real Estate based on the Costa del Sol, with the aim and experience to make your buying your Dream Home in the Sun easy and successful.

– A small, friendly, family run Real Estate based on the Costa del Sol, with the aim and experience to make your buying your Dream Home in the Sun easy and successful. Sunway Travel – An Irish owned operator offering a vast selection of best value sun holidays, across Summer and Winter, Escorted tours, Cruises and Honeymoons.

– An Irish owned operator offering a vast selection of best value sun holidays, across Summer and Winter, Escorted tours, Cruises and Honeymoons. THB Hotels – Running 18 hotels located in the most privileged areas of Spain’s finest tourist destinations: Majorca, Ibiza, Lanzarote, and Costa del Sol.

– Running 18 hotels located in the most privileged areas of Spain’s finest tourist destinations: Majorca, Ibiza, Lanzarote, and Costa del Sol. The Lake Hotel Killarney – Discover genuine Irish hospitality at The Lake Hotel Killarney, a luxury 4-star retreat in Killarney offering an authentic Irish experience.

– Discover genuine Irish hospitality at The Lake Hotel Killarney, a luxury 4-star retreat in Killarney offering an authentic Irish experience. Wendy Wu Travels – A leading touring specialist to Asia, South America, India and more, offering solo tours, tour groups, cruises and world-class knowledge.

The Holiday Show 2025 takes place in The Strand Hotel Limerick and will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th February.

Visitors to the show will have the opportunity to discuss and book their holidays with travel experts and will be in with a chance to win one of many prizes on offer throughout the two-day event.

To keep up to date with exhibitor announcements, prizes and show related blogs, see The Holiday Show at www.holidayshow.ie or follow us on Facebook – @theholshow, Instagram – @theholshow. Bluesky – @theholidayshow.bsky.social and Twitter/X – @theholidayshow.