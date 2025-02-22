Tourism plan for North Kerry and West Clare launched

Fáilte Ireland has launched a new five-year plan that will help drive and sustain tourism in North Kerry and West Clare (Cliff Coast).

The Cliff Coast Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) aims to create a sustainable tourism destination by extending the tourism season and spreading business across all parts of the region over the next five years.

Key stakeholders in the area were consulted and contributed to the plan including Kerry County Council, Clare County Council, Irish Hotels Federation, LEADER, local tourism groups and local tourism operators and networks.

The development of the five-year plan provides a shared vision and clear direction towards improved development, strengthening the promotion of the area’s unique features by growing the destination’s market share through the delivery of Priority Projects and hero experiences that seek to maximise the key strengths of the area.

The plan builds on a number of existing projects that will bring local experiences to life which includes developing a coastal adventure hub to provide an international coastal tourism activity centre of excellence; enhancing key attractions like Loop Head Lighthouse, Vandeleur Walled Gardens, Scattery Island and Fenit; and working with Local Authorities to develop and enhance greenways in north Kerry and west Clare. The DEDP also aims to increase tourism revenue, visitor dispersion and season extension in the Southern half of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Speaking at the launch, Director of Regional Development at Fáilte Ireland, Paul Keeley said: “This five-year Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) captures the unique themes that are central to North Kerry and West Clare and features key priority projects which will transform the tourism offering across the region.

Developing key attractions like Loop Head Lighthouse and Scattery Island, working with our partners in the Local Authorities to develop and enhance greenways, along with a brand-new coastal adventure hub will further strengthen North Kerry and West Clare’s reputation as an internationally compelling destination along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Fáilte Ireland is committed to and focused on the sustainable development of tourism across Ireland which is an important economic driver and source of employment. We are confident that this DEDP has the potential to further increase North Kerry and West Clare’s domestic and international appeal, and grow the visitor economy to create sustainable, high-quality jobs in the sector that will serve to support and strengthen local communities.”

Cliff Coast DEDP Co-Chair Joe Russell of Trump International Golf Links said: “The Wild Atlantic Way continues to be a phenomenal success, and we are excited to roll out this ambitious plan for the Cliff Coast. The actions within this plan will ultimately strengthen the local communities living in these areas. Together with representatives of the tourism and hospitality sector, local authorities, and Fáilte Ireland we will do so in a collaborative way, to ensure the long-term sustainability of The Cliff Coast as a leading domestic and international destination experience.”

The Cliff Coast Destination and Experience Development Plan has been developed through a collaborative approach and will be dependent on local tourism businesses, stakeholders and local communities working with Fáilte Ireland to implement this plan over next five years. Read the full Cliff Coast Destination and Experience Development Plan here.