N19 airport improvement scheme design update

Clare County Council, in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport, have published a Design Update for the N19 Shannon Airport Access Road Improvement Scheme.

The Preferred Option that was announced in November 2021 included a combination of active travel measures for walking and cycling, improvements to public transport, along with new and improved road infrastructure between Drumgeely roundabout and Knockbeagh Point roundabout on approach to Shannon International Airport.

Since the conclusion of the Public Display of the Preferred Option, the design team have been progressing the design and environmental evaluation of the Preferred Option. The design of the Preferred Option has been developed following detailed consideration of landowner engagement, stakeholder feedback, environmental surveys, transport surveys and ground investigations.

The project will have a positive impact on the attractiveness of public transport and will cater for an enhanced bus service. New and improved active travel infrastructure is a key component of this project and direct active travel links to Shannon Airport and the Shannon Free Zone will further encourage modal shift, the use of sustainable forms of transport and inter-modal connectivity.

Today’s design update is an important step forward in the design development process as the design team continue to engage closely with affected landowners and various stakeholders impacted by the project.

Welcoming the announcement, Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “The publication of the Design Update for the N19 Shannon Airport Access Road Improvement Scheme is a major milestone as we look forward to delivering a reliable, sustainable, multi modal transport solution that will enhance the connectivity to and from Shannon Airport and Shannon Free Zone.

The project will unlock further economic growth potential, by improving this transport link. Not only will the project have a profound positive impact on the quality of life of residents along the existing transport corridor, it will also improve road safety for all road users. Clare County Council looks forward to working with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to advance this project through the Planning and Design Phase.”

Design Update drawings are now available for viewing on the project website at www.shannonaccess.ie with hard copy maps also on display at Clare County Council’s headquarters at Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis; Shannon Municipal District Office, Town Hall, Shannon; and Shannon International Airport.

For further information, visit www.shannonaccess.ie or contact the project team by email at: info@shannonaccess.ie or phone: 065-6866147.