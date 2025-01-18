Public consultation on Clare bus routes opens

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has opened a public consultation on plans to improve the levels of bus services in West Clare.

The plans proposed aim to improve journey times for passengers while providing more reliable, frequent services to local communities along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Under the proposals, the NTA plans to increase the frequency of Route 350 to every 90-120 minutes throughout the day as well as introducing new evening services. To ensure the reliability and efficiency of the service and to take account of local traffic issues, the proposals include plans to re-align the service to operate between Lisdoonvarna and Ballyvaughan via the N67, providing a more direct route for most passengers on the route.

Route 333, which operates between Ennis and Kilkee via Doonbeg, will be rerouted under the proposals to make the service more direct. This will see the route operate between Ennistymon and Ennis via Inagh instead of its current alignment through Corofin and Kilfenora.

A new service, Route 338, will be introduced under the proposals and will operate between Ennistymon and Ennis via Lisdoonvarna, Kilfenora and Corofin, replacing the Route 333’s service.

To complement the changes to Route 350, Route 350C will operate along the R477 via Fanore and onto Kinvara, providing a seamless connection via Ballyvaughan, New Quay, and Nogra.

The new services will be integrated with the TFI Live app for convenient journey planning, and cashless payments will be facilitated by the Leap Card fare system. Free Travel Passes will also be valid on applicable services along the corridor.

The public consultation will run for four weeks and closes on Thursday 6th of February.

Public input plays an important role in shaping these changes. The NTA welcomes feedback from residents and businesses along this corridor.

To review the proposals and submit feedback, visit: https://consult.nationaltransport.ie/

These proposed enhancements are part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, a national initiative aimed at strengthening rural public transport as part of the Transport for Ireland Network (TFI). The plan, which is developed and funded by the National Transport Authority, is aligned with the goals of Project Ireland 2040 and the Climate Action Plan.