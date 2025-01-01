R477 coast road to close for essential water works

Motorists are advised that R477 Fanore Road will close to ensure the safe delivery of essential works to facilitate the upgrade of Ballyvaughan Sewerage Scheme by Uisce Éireann.

This project will end the current practice of discharging untreated wastewater into the sea at Ballyvaughan Bay and ensure there is capacity available for future social and economic growth in the area.

The R477 Fanore Road will be closed temporarily from Monday 6 January 2025 to Friday 14 March 2025 to facilitate construction of a new pipeline. This road closure had been rescheduled due to operational delays to the upgrade works. Uisce Éireann wishes to advise that this delay has not impacted on the projected timeline of this upgrade.

- Advertisement -

To deliver these works safely and efficiently a road closure has been granted by Clare County Council on a section of the R477 Fanore Road at Lisnanard, Ballyvaughan with works commencing approximately 700m west of the N67/R477 junction at Ballyvaughan village. A signposted diversion route will be in place and a map of that route is attached

Describing the section of pipeline as “critical for the people of Ballyvaughan”, Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager, Esther White, thanked the community for their patience and co-operation in advance of the works.

“I can’t overstate the importance of this project for the local community. The upgrade to Ballyvaughan Sewerage Scheme is essential and will improve water quality in Ballyvaughan Bay for the local community and ensure further social and economic growth. This project will have benefits for generations to come.”

EPS Group is carrying out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie