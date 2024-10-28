Stena Line brings hi-tech family hub to high seas

With an interactive wall, digital floor projections and a cutting-edge gaming corner, Stena Line has taken hi-tech to the high seas with the launch of a new family hub on its Dublin to Holyhead route.

The family-friendly space onboard the Stena Adventurer is an inviting, relaxed and interactive environment for families crossing the Irish Sea with the Swedish-owned ferry company.

With a seating capacity for 115, the family hub features a combination of seating arrangements that encourage both relaxation and active play, including generous lounge space and high tables.

The new onboard area embodies the Nordic heritage of Stena Line, featuring natural and sustainable materials, soft surfaces, and dynamic lighting. The overall design creates a warm and playful balance, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for children.

The key features of the Family Hub include:

‘Good to Go’ Coffee Counter: A convenient spot offering a bean-to-cup coffee machine and vending machines with cold drinks and snacks.

Interactive Spaces: The lounge incorporates various interactive features, including a digital projection floor and an interactive wall with integrated seating.

Toddler and Kids Areas: Specially designed zones with soft pillows, fun features, a small kids’ area, and a colouring area with drawing tables and bean bags.

Gaming Corner: Equipped with PlayStation consoles, gaming screens and loose poufs, creating a cosy and relaxed gaming environment.

Playful Carpet: The wall-to-wall carpet features interactive and playful patterns, such as hopscotch and obstacle courses, encouraging a voyage of discovery.

Baby Changing Room and Restrooms: Facilities include a dedicated baby changing room and separate male and female restrooms.

Service Stations: Convenient stations for rubbish disposal and water and wipes.

Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager Irish Sea, Orla Noonan said: “We know rest and relaxation are important for our passengers, especially for those with an onward journey on the other side.

“We wanted Stena Adventurer’s new family hub to be a space which is full of innovation and an environment which keeps our younger passengers entertained while the grown-ups can watch them from the comfort of the carefully considered seating areas. It is both entertaining and fun.

“Before the new area goes into service, we invited some ‘professional testers’ onboard to sample the variety of activities in the family hub and decide which games are the most fun. A group of young people spent several hours thoroughly assessing the new equipment while the grown-ups tried out the comfy seating and treats from the coffee counter.

“Whether it’s the interactive features, the furnishings, or the cozy café, every element is crafted to provide a holistic experience for both body and mind, and we’re thrilled that our ‘testers’ have given the hub the thumbs up.”

