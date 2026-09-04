Walker Cup Golf, Lahinch – Traffic Information

Traffic delays are anticipated in and around Lahinch, Co Clare this weekend, Saturday and Sunday 5th and 6th September 2026 during the Walker Cup golf event which takes place at Lahinch Golf Club.

Up to 8,000 spectators are expected to attend on each day of the event, which is sold out.

An Garda Síochána offers the following information in relation to traffic management and safety.

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In general, traffic restrictions for the event will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised and minimal. All road users should be aware of higher volumes of pedestrians than normal in the Lahinch area.

Gardaí will be implementing intermittent temporary traffic stops on Liscannor Road in the mornings and afternoons to facilitate play at the event. The temporary stops will occur during the following hours:

Saturday 5th September: 9:00am-10.30am and 2:50pm-4:30pm

Sunday 6th September: 8:50am-9:50am and 2:20pm-4:50pm

Motorists are advised to avoid Liscannor Road during those times.

The lower level of the beach promenade car park will be closed until Wednesday 9th September.

The following car parks will remain open as normal to members of the public:

The upper level of the beach car park and coach parking area

Liscannor Road car park

Miltown Malbay Road car park

There is signposted parking for those attending the Walker Cup at Lahinch Sportsfield or allocated reserved parking.

Coaches for the event should use the Lahinch bus stop as a drop-off and pick-up area, then follow signage to the coach waiting area at Ennistymon Community School.

Gardaí continue to liaise with the event organisers and Clare County Council and will be on duty throughout the weekend to offer assistance.