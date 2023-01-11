Update: Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Wind and Rain warning for Clare.

It follows a Status Yellow wind warning that expired at midday today.

The second Status Yellow – Wind & Rain warning has now been issued for all Munster counties including Clare.

Thunder, lightning and heavy hail showers were reported in the Kilkee area this morning.

Met Éireann has said it will become very windy on Wednesday evening and night with heavy rain. Possible spot flooding. Strong westerly winds with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

This warning will come into effect at 6.00pm on Wednesday and remain in place until midnight.