Ultimate Hell Week calling on Clare people

Ultimate Hell Week’s Ray Goggins and Pete the Builder are calling on the people of Clare to be brave this year, by taking part in Children’s Health Foundation’s ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure series, which will raise vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

The exciting series of adrenaline-inducing events includes a 13,000 foot skydive, abseiling from Croke Park’s iconic Hogan Stand, a 24-hour wilderness survival challenge and Hell & Back.

The events will take place between June and September 2023, and will provide participants with exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experiences:

June 29th & 30th – Skydive Challenge – Edenderry, Co. Offaly

July 14th – 24 Hour Wilderness Survival Challenge – Glendalough, Co. Wicklow

August 25th & September 16th – Hogan Stand Abseil Challenge – Croke Park, Dublin 1

September 30th – Hell & Back – Kilrudderry House, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Not only are Ray and Pete daring the people of Clare to be brave; they are also daring each other! Reminiscing on Ultimate Hell Week when Ray put Pete through his paces, Ray has dared Pete to be brave and take on a challenge to support sick children.

Ray Goggins said “I am delighted to team up with Children’s Health Foundation again this year to help spread the word about the exciting 2023 “Dare to be Brave” adventure series. This series will raise money that will help so many sick children and families from right across Ireland. As a proud Ambassador for the series, I would like to call on everyone to be brave this summer, get out of your comfort zones, and take on one or more of the challenges! Not only that, but I’m daring Pete Finn to take on a challenge and raise vital funds for sick children!”

Accepting Ray’s dare, Pete Finn said “I can’t believe Ray has dared me to be brave, but I am up for the challenge! Hopefully it won’t be as bad as the trials in Ultimate Hell Week, but raising funds for Children’s Health Foundation will make the experience worthwhile. With that, I’m turning the tables and daring Ray to take on a challenge with me! See you at the start line Ray!”

And people across Ireland can join in on the fun too! All they need to do is to sign up to a Dare to be Brave challenge and then dare their friend, colleague or family member to take part on your social media channels. Make sure to tag Children’s Health Foundation when daring people to be brave.

For more information, or make contact by email.

Children’s Health Foundation raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres – from funding vital life-saving equipment and providing essential patient and parental supports to making ground-breaking, paediatric research possible.

We are committed to supporting the little patients and families who attend Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

With the continued kindness and generosity of our supporters across Ireland and beyond, we will continue our vital work in supporting the patients, families and staff in Children’s Health Ireland – today, tomorrow, and in the future.

If you would like to find out more about how you can support sick children and their families in Children's Health Ireland, simply visit or call 01 709 1700.