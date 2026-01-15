Council proposes permanent partial pedestrianisation of O’Connell Street

Clare County Council has announced its intention to introduce permanent partial pedestrianisation of O’Connell Street, Ennis, set to commence on March 2, 2026.

This proposal comes in response to significant public engagement, with almost 90% of participants in a recent survey expressing support for pedestrianisation measures.

The proposed change aims to support a vibrant and attractive town centre, enhance the local environment, and provide greater support for businesses operating along the main thoroughfare.

- Advertisement -

Having carefully considered public opinion, Clare County Council will now publish details of the proposal under Section 38 of the Roads Act.

Under the plan, vehicular access will be permitted on O’Connell Street from 6am to 11am daily to facilitate business deliveries and refuse collection. After 11am, the street will be reserved for pedestrians until 6am the following morning.

Clare County Council Director of Service for Ennis Municipal District Jason Murphy said, “The Council believes this arrangement will strike a balance between the operational needs of businesses and the desire for a more pedestrian-friendly environment. Our vision is to foster a vibrant town centre, support the night time economy and open new opportunities for local businesses.”

Clare County Council Acting Senior Engineer for Ennis MD Patrick Tiernan said, “The proposed partial pedestrianisation of O’Connell Street was informed by substantial engagement with the public and businesses. A recent door-to-door survey of businesses in Ennis demonstrated overwhelming support for the initiative, with 80% of respondents in favour of some form of permanent pedestrianisation. Notably, over half of public survey respondents advocated for full pedestrianisation of O’Connell Street, with 90% of respondents supporting some form of pedestrianisation.”

The proposed pedestrianisation of O’Connell Street follows on from the Ennis Public Realm Works and the Ennis Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2026 as part of an overall initiative by Clare County Council to encourage Ennis as a place to live, work, visit and socialise.

The public is now invited to make submissions on the proposal to permanently change vehicle access times to O’Connell Street, under Section 38 of the Roads Act.

Mayor of Ennis Cllr Mary Howard said, “Almost 1,500 people took the time to complete the survey which informed this proposal and we are very grateful for their time and effort. Clare County Council now invites all residents, business owners, and stakeholders to engage with the Section 38 process and share their views on these proposed changes. Further information, including details of the public consultation process, will be made available on the Council’s website and through local media channels.”

Submissions or observations in relation to the proposals may be made by email to roads@clarecoco.ie or in writing to Administrative Officer, Clare County Council, Roads and Transportation Department, Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, Co. Clare before 4pm on Friday February 13, 2026.