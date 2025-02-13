Ballymacravan water supply removed from ‘at risk list’

Uisce Éireann customers in Ennistymon, Co. Clare will welcome the recent news that their water supply has been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) list of vulnerable water supplies.

A €7.5 million investment by Uisce Éireann to upgrade the Ballymacravan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) providing enhanced treatment facilities has ensured a safe and reliable water supply for local homes and businesses. This investment has resulted in the supply being removed from the ‘at risk’ list.

Deirdre O’Loughlin, Regional Drinking Water Compliance Manager at Uisce Éireann is proud of the team effort to deliver the works and have the supply removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List (RAL).

“At Uisce Éireann we are fully committed to identifying and addressing risks to drinking water quality. Our key focus remains the protection of public health through the provision of safe, clean and secure water supplies for local communities. This critical upgrade at Ballymacravan ensures ongoing compliance with drinking water regulations and significantly reduces the risk of future water quality issues”.

This project involved a major upgrade of the water treatment plant which includes new clarification and filtration systems, upgrades to the residual treatment, and a full electrical upgrade.

John Hickey, Infrastructure Delivery Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann said, “It has been a great privilege to deliver this critical project for over 6,000 people in Ennistymon. With the works now complete this project ensures the continued delivery of safe, clean drinking water to homes and businesses in the local community”.

