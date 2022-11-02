Carey welcomes major upgrade to Meelick wastewater plant

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey has welcomed news from Irish Water that work is about to start on a major upgrade of the Elton Court wastewater pump station to provide emergency and stormwater storage in the Meelick area.

“I have consistently highlighted the need for significant investment in the Elton Court station to reduce the risk of flooding and I am delighted that work is now scheduled to get under way on Monday, November 28 and will take ten months to complete,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

The initial phase of the project will include sheet piling and excavations during the first ten weeks.

The upgrade works will provide stormwater storage to prevent flooding and emergency storage in the event of a power failure. It will also improve the performance of the wastewater pumping station, thereby helping to protect the receiving waters.

“Irish Water have assured me that works will be undertaken between 8am and 6pm and they will be working closely with their contractors to minimise any disruption. They have also stated that they don’t anticipate any disruption to local water supplies,” Deputy Carey added.

Mallow-based contractors EPS Group is delivering the project on behalf of Irish Water who are working in partnership with Clare County Council.