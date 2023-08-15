Killaloe Coast Guard assists crew of drifting boat

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast was tasked this afternoon to assist the three-person crew of vessel reported adrift on Lough Derg.

Earlier this afternoon, watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre at Valentia in Kerry received a report of a boat adrift off the Clare shore South West of Mountshannon.

A boat crew launched from the Pier Head in Killaloe while another team made to the Mountshannon area by road.

The boat crew located the vessel a short time later just off middle ground close to Mountshannon. All three occupants were safe and well and wearing life jackets.

The vessel was taken on tow back to Mountshannon Harbour where a shore team assisted in the safe mooring of the vessel. Soon afterwards the volunteer team members were stood down and returned to base.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard volunteers from Killaloe were also involved in a major multi-agency search operation in the Portumna area at the northern end of Lough Derg.

The operation also involved An Garda Síochána, the Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115, Lough Derg RNLI, Galway Civil Defence, Lough Derg Sub Aqua Club, Offaly Search and Recovery, Galway Civl Defence and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (Ireland).