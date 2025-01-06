Status Yellow Low Temperature Warning for Clare extended

Updates:

Monday, 10.41am – Met Éireann has issued a second Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning for a 24-hour period from midday Monday.

Forecasters have wintry showers will bring further accumulation of snow

They’ve also warned of potential impacts including hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption

The warning will be valid from 12:00 Monday (06/01/2025) to 12:00 Tuesday (07/01/2025).

The earlier warning will remain in place until midnight on Friday.

Monday, 10.29am – The Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning issued until midday on Thursday has now been extended to midnight on Friday.

Earlier: Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning for the entire country which will last until next Thursday.

Forecasters says we can expected “very cold nights with widespread frost and ice.’ They say temperatures will struggle to get above freezing during the day.

The potential impacts of the cold snap include hazardous travelling conditions; icy patches and travel disruption.

The warning came into effect at 5.00pm on Sunday and will remain in place until midday on Thursday, January 9th.