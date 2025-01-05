Extended Status Yellow Low Temperature Warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning for the entire country which will last until next Thursday.

Forecasters says we can expected “very cold nights with widespread frost and ice.’ They say temperatures will struggle to get above freezing during the day.

The potential impacts of the cold snap include hazardous travelling conditions; icy patches and travel disruption.

The warning came into effect at 5.00pm on Sunday and will remain in place until midday on Thursday, January 9th.